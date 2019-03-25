Narcissistic Personality Disorder: What Is It And Could Trump Have It?

With the Mueller report showing there was no collusion between the US President and Russia at the 2016 election, Donald Trump isn't leaving the Whitehouse any time soon.

So now he's cleared of any wrongdoing, do we really need to worry about him?

Today we speak with a psychologist who says an aspect of Donald Trump's personality is something we should all be concerned about. Is he a narcissist? And what does that mean for the world?

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guest Doctor John Gartner, if you want to pick up a copy of the book 'The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump' you can find it here https://www.amazon.com.au/s?k=the+dangerous+case+of+donald+trump&hvadid=253798890378&hvdev=c&hvlocphy=9071793&hvnetw=g&hvpos=1t1&hvqmt=b&hvrand=8305591544020699098&hvtargid=kwd-327343825818&tag=googhydr0au-22&ref=pd_sl_31a7alnn6y_b

The Quicky is the easiest and most enjoyable way to get across the news every day. And it’s delivered straight to your ears in a daily podcast so you can listen whenever you want, wherever you are...at the gym, on the train, in the playground or at night while you're making dinner.

The Quicky. Getting you up to speed. Daily.

Want The Quicky in your ears every day? Subscribe at mamamia.com.au/the-quicky or in your favourite podcast app.

Love the show? Send us an email [email protected] or call the podphone 02 8999 9386.