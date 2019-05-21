Meet The 'Influencers' Earning More Than You

This week we farewelled internet legend Grumpy Cat.

Today we're looking at the amazing life of the cranky feline and the business she essentially started... animal influencers!

Forbes Contributing Editor Stephan Rabimov and Pet Manager Colleen Wilson will tell us how followers and endorsement deals can make dogs, cats, foxes and hedgehogs a lot of money.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guests Forbes Contributing Editor Stephan Rabimov and Pet Manager Coleen Wilson

