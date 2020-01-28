Lower Than Minimum Wage: How Much Do Reality TV Stars Get Paid?

the quicky

14 hours ago · 14 minutes

Lower Than Minimum Wage: How Much Do Reality TV Stars Get Paid?
With Married At First Sight starting up for another season of high stakes drama, we thought we'd take a look at how much reality stars-in-the-making are paid to give up their life and shoot for a few months. 

Guess what? It's not going to make anyone rich... in fact, unless you're already a celebrity, it won't even pay your rent.

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy 

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri 

Guests:  Rob McKnight, TV Blackbox; Clare Verrall (Married At First Sight Season 2); Libby Trickett (Dancing With the Stars Season 13). 

