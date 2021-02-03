A Love Letter To My Vagina

21 hours ago · 21 minutes

A Love Letter To My Vagina
As Valentine's Day approaches there is a lot of pressure to focus on pleasing someone else, but The Quicky is reclaiming this special day by writing a love letter to our vaginas.

There's a lot we don't, but should know about the lovely lady downstairs, so sit back, relax and pick up a hand mirror to explore and appreciate her in all her glory, and learn how to recognise when something isn't right.

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Siobhán Moran-McFarlane

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guests:

Professor Gayle Fischer - Academic Dermatologist at the University of Sydney, Head of the Vulval Dermatology Clinic at the Royal North Shore Hospital, and Head of Research at The Skin Hospital in Darlinghurst.

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at [email protected]

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

