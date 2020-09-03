Why Women Are Seen As The Devil: What We Learned From Lindy Chamberlain

13 hours ago · 18 minutes

Why Women Are Seen As The Devil: What We Learned From Lindy Chamberlain
A new documentary screened this week about one of the worst miscarriages of justice in Australian history, so why do people still think Lindy Chamberlain is guilty?

The Quicky investigates the powerful media portrayal of women linked to crimes painting her as either a Madonna or a whore.

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy 

Guest Booker: Mel Sauer

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guests: Prof Patricia Lynn Easteal PhD AM is an academic, author, activist and advocate, best known for her research, publications and teaching in the area of women and the law. Easteal established The Legal Light Bulbs consultancy in 2018 which specialises in:Violence against Women and the Law, Workplace Abuse, Unconscious Biases, Obstacles to Justice. Find more at www.legalightbulbs.com.au

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at [email protected]

