Kylie Moore Gilbert: The Australian Abandoned in an Iranian Prison

In September 2018, Kylie Moore-Gilbert was taken into custody in Iran, and put in jail.



The Australian-British Academic, from the University of Melbourne, was charged with espionage and has been in jail ever since. The Iranian government released thousands of inmates during the COVID19 crisis but Kylie wasn't one of them.

Why is she still in jail? Why are the Australian Government not being louder in their dissent?

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guests: Jason Rezaian, Washington Post Journalist and author of PRISONER

Change.org petition to free Kylie Moore-Gilbert.

