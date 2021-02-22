Kathleen Folbigg: Could Australia's Worst Female Serial Killer Be Innocent?

The case of one of Australia's most notorious serial killers Kathleen Folbigg has fascinated people across the world since she was accused and convicted of murdering her four young children.

But new evidence has led to 90 prominent scientists, including Nobel laureates and other leading Australian and international researchers to call for her to be pardoned and released from jail.

The Quicky speaks to one of the experts to unpack the science and examine whether rare genetic mutations could be to blame for all four deaths, and what that means for our justice system that was perhaps too keen to convict her.

Subscribe to The Quicky at... https://mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Siobhán Moran-McFarlane

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guest:

Professor Carola Garcia de Vinuesa - Co-Director of the Centre for Personalised Immunology, NHMRC Centre of Research Excellence in the College of Health & Medicine at the Australian National University.

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at [email protected]

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.