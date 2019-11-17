It's Real: Pet Bereavement Is A Legitimate Trauma

When a pet dies it can be as painful as losing a family member, but it's a grief that many of us feel guilty about.

Today we're talking to a pet bereavement counsellor about the psychology behind the strength of the human-animal bond.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Gemma Bath

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guest:

David Foote, veterinarian and pet bereavement counsellor -http://www.davidfoote.com.au/

Free Pet Safety Kit to help you be prepared in an emergency -https://petsafetykit.rspcansw.org.au/

A 24/7 pet therapist can be reached on 1300 431 450 -https://petsandpeople.com.au/

The Quicky is the easiest and most enjoyable way to get across the news every day. And it’s delivered straight to your ears in a daily podcast so you can listen whenever you want, wherever you are...at the gym, on the train, in the playground or at night while you're making dinner. The Quicky. Getting you up to speed. Daily. Want The Quicky in your ears every day? Subscribe at mamamia.com.au/the-quicky or in your favourite podcast app. Love the show? Send us an email [email protected] or call the podphone 02 8999 9386.