It's Real: Pet Bereavement Is A Legitimate Trauma

17 Nov 2019 · 12 minutes

It's Real: Pet Bereavement Is A Legitimate Trauma
    When a pet dies it can be as painful as losing a family member, but it's a grief that many of us feel guilty about. 

    Today we're talking to a pet bereavement counsellor about the psychology behind the strength of the human-animal bond.

    Host/Producer: Gemma Bath 

    Executive Producer: Elle Beattie 

    Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri 

    David Foote, veterinarian and pet bereavement counsellor -http://www.davidfoote.com.au/

    Free Pet Safety Kit to help you be prepared in an emergency -https://petsafetykit.rspcansw.org.au/

    A 24/7 pet therapist can be reached on 1300 431 450 -https://petsandpeople.com.au/

