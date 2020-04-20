Search

Is Working From Home... Actually Working?

a day ago

Is Working From Home... Actually Working?
There are a few different experiences happening at the moment for those working from home: some people can't wait to get back into the office and some are loving the flexibility of being home. 

What does this time mean for the future of our working lives? Are we getting enough work done? Are we doing too much? What are we missing? 

Subscribe to The Quicky at... https://mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy 

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Elise Cooper

Guests:  Lisa Leong, host of ABC RN's This Working Life; Loretta Busby, creative producer of Ensemble Theatre; Holly Wainwright, Head of Content Mamamia

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at [email protected]

You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

