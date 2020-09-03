Rental Guilt: Is Renting For Life Really That Bad?

With house prices falling in Sydney and Melbourne do you feel more pressure than ever to get into the market?

Today The Quicky looks into whether renting for life is as bad as we're being told and whether buying a house is still the Australian dream.

Guests: Taryn Hunter, host of the Storytellers podcast and long time renter and Emily Stewart, ABC Finance Reporter and author of the Your Money Explained newsletter https://www.abc.net.au/news/subscribe

