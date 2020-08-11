Search

Is Donald Trump Trying To Rig The US Election?

14 hours ago

Is Donald Trump Trying To Rig The US Election?
For weeks now, Donald Trump has been insinuating he's not going to accept the results of the US General Election, to be held in November. 

Now, he's casting doubt on the US Postal vote system, a system that's been in place, and widely recognised as successful, since the Civil War (1860s).

Is he trying to rig the election?  

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy 

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri 

Guests:  Chas Liccardello, host of Planet America 

[email protected]

