Inside The Arranged Relationships Of Hollywood

We all love a celebrity romance, but there are a lot of couples in Hollywood in fake PR relationships or "promances" that've been set up by their publicists.

Today we find out how to spot one, and what these fake relationship contracts look like.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Gemma Bath

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guests Christopher Melcher of Walzer Melcher, and author/publicist Jack Ketsoyan. You can find more info on his books by following this link: https://www.amazon.com/Blind-Item-Kevin-Dickson/dp/1250122252

