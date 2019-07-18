How Thousands Of Text Messages Destroyed Two Lives

When police searched the phone of Conrad Roy to find out why the young man had taken his own life... they found thousands of texts between him and girlfriend Michelle Carter.

Those texts would create the basis for a whole new legal conundrum... can you go to jail for telling someone to kill themselves via text?

One message in particular, one she sent to a friend, would be the one to seal the teen's fate.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guest Crime Reporter Gina Tron

The Quicky is the easiest and most enjoyable way to get across the news every day. And it’s delivered straight to your ears in a daily podcast so you can listen whenever you want, wherever you are...at the gym, on the train, in the playground or at night while you're making dinner.

The Quicky. Getting you up to speed. Daily.

Want The Quicky in your ears every day? Subscribe at mamamia.com.au/the-quicky or in your favourite podcast app.

Love the show? Send us an email [email protected] or call the podphone 02 8999 9386.

And if you're a parent you'll know how messy and complicated life can be when those mini humans enter your household. why not head over to our parenting podcast 'This Glorious Mess'. This week Andrew Daddo and Holly Wainwright chat all about Holly's new baby.... of the stick insect kind! Check out This Glorious Mess in your favourite podcast app or find it here https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/this-glorious-mess/