How Much Sex Are Aussie Women Having?

How often are we all really having sex and is that amount normal?

Today we find out just how much time Aussie women are spending between the sheets getting busy and what to do if you feel like your normal isn't enough.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guest Relationship councillor, sex therapist and author of Sex Down Under Matty Silver... if you want to grab Matty's book you can find it here https://www.booktopia.com.au/sex-down-under-matty-silver/book/9781760791285.html

The Quicky is the easiest and most enjoyable way to get across the news every day. And it’s delivered straight to your ears in a daily podcast so you can listen whenever you want, wherever you are...at the gym, on the train, in the playground or at night while you're making dinner. The Quicky. Getting you up to speed. Daily. Want The Quicky in your ears every day? Subscribe at mamamia.com.au/the-quicky or in your favourite podcast app. Love the show? Send us an email [email protected] or call the podphone 02 8999 9386.