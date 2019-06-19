Gwyneth Paltrow's 'Intimacy Coach' On What We're Doing Wrong In Bed

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow admitted in a recent interview that she doesn't live with her new husband full time, a move supported by her intimacy coach Michaela Boehm.

Intimacy coach? What do they do? How intimate are you getting with them and what can they teach us about reconnecting with our special someone.

Michaela Boehm tells us how to keep it fresh just like Gwyneth.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guest Intimacy Coach Michaela Boehm, if you want to attend one of Michaela's Australian workshops, she's headed our way in October https://www.michaelaboehm.com/workshops/

