Designer Dog Theft: Thousands Of Dollars Tied Up Outside A Shop

15 hours ago

Designer Dog Theft: Thousands Of Dollars Tied Up Outside A Shop
As we remain on home turf for the foreseeable future, the idea of owning a pet has never been more attractive, but the theft of two of Lady Gaga's French Bulldogs has made many of us afraid for the safety of our beloved fur babies.

Sadly this is a global problem that is on the rise in Australia, as more unscrupulous people try to sell stolen dogs online in a bid to make a quick buck.

The Quicky speaks to a canine expert to find out what you can do to protect your pooch, and what you should know before you bring one home.

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Siobhán Moran-McFarlane

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guests:

Glenn Cook - co-host of The Canine Paradigm podcast

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at [email protected]

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

