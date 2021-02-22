We're All Going To Die, So Why Can't We Talk About It?

We're All Going To Die, So Why Can't We Talk About It?
If there's one thing that is inevitable in life, it's death, so why do many of us find it so hard to talk about?

Many ancient and modern cultures around the world, including Australia's First Nations have elaborate ceremonies, festivals and rituals that help people to let go of their loved ones, but in Western societies death and grief are often hidden away and suppressed.

The Quicky speaks to a grief counsellor and two artists to find out how we can start having more open and honest conversations about dying and saying goodbye.

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Siobhán Moran-McFarlane

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guests:

Amanda Peppard - Online Community Coordinator at Griefline

Tina Fiveash - PhD Scholar at the Australian National University, and an artist who has created The Death Letter Project

Associate Professor Catherine Bell - Researcher and lecturer in visual arts at Australian Catholic University, and an artist whose work includes The Remains of the Day

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

