We're All Going To Die, So Why Can't We Talk About It?

If there's one thing that is inevitable in life, it's death, so why do many of us find it so hard to talk about?

Many ancient and modern cultures around the world, including Australia's First Nations have elaborate ceremonies, festivals and rituals that help people to let go of their loved ones, but in Western societies death and grief are often hidden away and suppressed.

The Quicky speaks to a grief counsellor and two artists to find out how we can start having more open and honest conversations about dying and saying goodbye.

