The Vaccine Is Almost Here, But When Will I Get It?

17 hours ago · 18 minutes

The Vaccine Is Almost Here, But When Will I Get It?
It's official, the Coronavirus vaccine will finally be rolled out in Australia later this month, but which shot you will get and when remains very much up in the air.

The Quicky speaks to some experts to uncover the answers to these and many more questions, providing you with everything you need to know before you get the jab.

Subscribe to The Quicky at... https://mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Siobhán Moran-McFarlane

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guests:

Dr Brad McKay - GP, Author and Science Communicator

Professor Trevor Drew - Director of the CSIRO’s Australian Centre for Disease Preparedness.

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at [email protected]

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

