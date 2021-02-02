The Vaccine Is Almost Here, But When Will I Get It?

It's official, the Coronavirus vaccine will finally be rolled out in Australia later this month, but which shot you will get and when remains very much up in the air.

The Quicky speaks to some experts to uncover the answers to these and many more questions, providing you with everything you need to know before you get the jab.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Siobhán Moran-McFarlane

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guests:

Dr Brad McKay - GP, Author and Science Communicator

Professor Trevor Drew - Director of the CSIRO’s Australian Centre for Disease Preparedness.

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

