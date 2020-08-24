Can We Actually Take The Christchurch Terrorist Back?

The verdict is in after the Christchurch mosque shootings, and it's one which will hopefully give the families of victims some comfort, knowing the person who changed their lives will be behind bars forever.

There have been calls by members of the New Zealand Government to extradite the gunman back to Australia, so his actions don't cost New Zealanders anything more.

Is this a possibility? The Quicky investigates.

