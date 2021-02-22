Canberra’s Not The Only Workplace With A “Women Problem”

The rape allegation made by Ministerial staffer Brittany Higgins and the Government's response has rightly caused national outrage, but what occurred within Parliament House is far from a unique situation.

The Quicky investigates the failings that led to the alleged assault on Ms Higgins, and what you can do if you are harassed or violated in the workplace.

