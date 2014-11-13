Fiona O'Loughlin's Battle Against The Drug That Kills You As You Kick It

a day ago · 14 minutes

In your circle of family and friends, it's estimated that at least 7 of them will have faced a battle with addiction at some stage of their lives.

For Australian comedian Fiona O'Loughlin it was alcohol, the addiction so strong it pulled her all the way to the bottom.

The Quicky investigates the drug that is legal and an accepted social lubricant, but is also one of the deadliest drugs to ditch.

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Guest Booker: Mel Sauer

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guests: Comedian Fiona O'Loughlin, author of Truths from an Unreliable Witness, Finding laughter in the darkest of places.

Professor Dan Lubman, SBS Addicted Australia

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at [email protected]

National Alcohol and Other Drug Hotline - 1800 250 015

Lifeline - 13 11 14

Kids Helpline - 1800 55 1800

Reach Out

Headspace

Sane - 1800 18 7263

National Drugs Campaign

Cracks in the ice

Counselling Online

Australian Drug Information Network

Family Drug Support - 1300 368 186

