Search

Inside The Complicated World Of Lego Fanatics

the quicky

20 hours ago · 16 minutes

Inside The Complicated World Of Lego Fanatics
Back
play Episode

All of us have a memory of lego - either playing with it, or stepping on it. 

It's a magical toy - its little bricks can build everything from a house to a plane to a Star Wars battleship. 

With the return of Lego Masters to TV on Channel 9, we thought we'd look at the history of Lego and why it endures as one of the perennially popular toys on the market for adults and children alike. 

Subscribe to The Quicky at... https://mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy 

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri 

Guests:  Ryan McNaught, 'Brickmaster' on Lego Masters; Chris Molloy, editor of Brick Brothers Lego newsite; Caylin Molloy, adult lego lover 

Listener Feedback Survey: Take our 5 minute survey for a chance to win a $50 EFTPOS gift card https://www.surveygizmo.com/s3/5566501/ff2ba2d202a9 

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at [email protected]

Looking for other podcasts to listen to?  You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

More Episodes

Inside The Complicated World Of Lego Fanatics

16 minutes  ·  20 hours ago

The Reality Of A COVID19 Vaccine

13 minutes  ·  2 days ago

Is Working From Home... Actually Working?

17 minutes  ·  3 days ago

Has Jacinda Ardern Changed What It Is To Be A Good Leader?

14 minutes  ·  4 days ago

The Quicky's Virtual ANZAC Day Dawn Service

9 minutes  ·  6 days ago

Kim Jong Un's Little Sister: The Woman Who Could Rule North Korea

13 minutes  ·  7 days ago

When Will We Travel Again? Flying, Australia & COVID 19

15 minutes  ·  22 Apr 2020

Inside Masterchef: Why It's The Comfort TV We Need Right Now

16 minutes  ·  21 Apr 2020

Privacy & Trust: Should I Download The COVID 19 Tracking App?

15 minutes  ·  20 Apr 2020

JFK, Carolyn Bessette And Now 8 Year Old Gideon: Inside The "Kennedy Curse"

15 minutes  ·  19 Apr 2020

Is It Safe To Send The Kids To School This Term?

16 minutes  ·  16 Apr 2020

5G, Bill Gates And Vaccines: Debunking COVID 19 Conspiracy Theories

15 minutes  ·  15 Apr 2020

No Covid Cuddles: How To Date During A Global Pandemic

12 minutes  ·  14 Apr 2020

Dr Norman Swan On 3 Ways Australian Quarantine Might End

11 minutes  ·  13 Apr 2020

Why Can't I Go Away This Easter Weekend?

12 minutes  ·  08 Apr 2020

Why Has Cardinal George Pell Been Released From Prison?

14 minutes  ·  07 Apr 2020

IVF Interrupted And Birthing Alone? Pregnancy In The Time Of Coronavirus

14 minutes  ·  06 Apr 2020

No Fresh Air, No Visitors: Inside Hotel Quarantine

16 minutes  ·  05 Apr 2020

Will Tiger King End Our Obsession With Cuddling Cubs?

16 minutes  ·  02 Apr 2020

Can Trump's Presidency Survive COVID-19?

14 minutes  ·  01 Apr 2020

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???