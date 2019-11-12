How Keira Rumble Went From Tragedy To Triumph

Before she was CEO of Krumbled foods and a heavyweight in the lifestyle influencer space, Keira Rumble was following her dreams of becoming a professional skier.

As a teen a serious skiing accident saw Keira go through painstaking recovery and battle health issues. And it was during this time she began to focus on a more holistic approach to her health and wellbeing.

From struggling with fertility, to building a successful business in the wholefood industry, Keira has shared all these moments with her hundreds of thousands of followers.

And it hasn’t been easy.

Keira opens up to Tully about how her childhood shaped her adult spirit, the effect a physically driven upbringing has had on her, and why transparency and authenticity are so important when it comes to speaking to your audience.

GUEST: Keira Rumble - @krumble and @krumbledfoods

HOST: Tully Smyth - @tee_smyth

PRODUCER: Elise Cooper

GET IN TOUCH

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Email the show at [email protected]

Social Squad is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts

Social Squad is also Mamamia's influencer marketing agency. Check us out on Instagram @socialsquad

Support the show.