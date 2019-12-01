So, How Do You Masturbate?

overshare

01 Dec 2019 · 30 minutes

So, How Do You Masturbate?
It's time to have some real girl talk. 

Female masturbation is still such a taboo topic, but we don't think it should be. So, Flex, Kel and Lem sit down to have a real, honest chat about it. 

Plus if you've ever been fired from a job, not to worry, it could actually be the best thing that's ever happened for your career. 

And Kelly's wedding was a few weeks ago now but she's still being hassled for her and her hubby deciding to combine their sir names. 

CREDIT:

Hosts: Kelly McCarren, Flex Mami & Lama Zakharia

Producer: Rachael Hart

GET IN TOUCH:

Got a topic you'd like the Oversharer's to discuss?  Call our podphone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at [email protected]

Want to join the conversation?  Jump in our Facebook group...https://www.facebook.com/groups/479887816202041/

This episode was brought to you by Venus

