So, How Do You Masturbate?

It's time to have some real girl talk.
Female masturbation is still such a taboo topic, but we don't think it should be. So, Flex, Kel and Lem sit down to have a real, honest chat about it.
Plus if you've ever been fired from a job, not to worry, it could actually be the best thing that's ever happened for your career.
And Kelly's wedding was a few weeks ago now but she's still being hassled for her and her hubby deciding to combine their sir names.
CREDIT:
Hosts: Kelly McCarren, Flex Mami & Lama Zakharia
Producer: Rachael Hart
GET IN TOUCH:
Got a topic you'd like the Oversharer's to discuss? Call our podphone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at [email protected]
Want to join the conversation? Jump in our Facebook group...https://www.facebook.com/groups/479887816202041/
This episode was brought to you by Venus