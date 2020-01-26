The Best Sex We've Ever Had

a day ago · 29 minutes

The Best Sex We've Ever Had
It's time for some good old fashion sexy time chat.

Today we discuss the best sex we've ever had and the reason it tops the list. 

Plus is the language used in modern-day meditation making a lot of people feel left out?

And we talk about the one thing we'd never do.

This episode was brought to you by MAC Cosmetics 

CREDITS:

Hosts: Kelly McCarren, Flex Mami & Lama Zakharia

Producer: Rachael Hart

CONTACT US:

Got a topic you'd like the Oversharer's to discuss?  Call our podphone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at [email protected]

Want to join the conversation?  Jump in our Facebook group...https://www.facebook.com/groups/479887816202041/

