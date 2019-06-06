Stuff We Pretend To Like

06 Jun 2019 · 45 minutes

Stuff We Pretend To Like
A few weeks ago a New York Times article claimed no one enjoys drinking Aperol Spritz and the internet went mad. Because apparently, it’s true. Which got us thinking..what other things do people pretend to like? Oysters? Mothers-in-law? Sex? Mia has a very long list and it involves parks, pools and a whole lot of other random things.

Plus, next time someone tells you a man’s career will be ruined if an angry woman makes an allegation against them in the #metoo era, we want you to picture Holly’s Tuesday night. She went to see the comedian Aziz Ansari.At the Sydney Opera House. It was the first of two sold-out stand-up shows he was playing to the 2000 capacity Concert Hall. Yes, Holly didn’t cancel Aziz Ansari and she’s here to talk about why. And you can also read about it here: https://www.mamamia.com.au/aziz-ansari-sydney/

And a 26-year-old man named Robbie Tripp is getting a lot of heat on the internet for praising his ‘curvy wife.'  So is his new song ‘Chubby Sexy’...problematic?

RECOMMENDATIONS

Jessie: Handmaid's Tale Season 3 on SBS

Holly: Fleabag on Amazon Prime 

Mia: City of Girls by Elizabeth Gilbert

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Jessie Stephens and Holly Wainwright.

Producers: Elissa Ratliff 

