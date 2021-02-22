Following your dreams and pursuing your passions sounds very noble, but for some, finding one isn't so easy. Janet Stone's article Why we should stop telling our kids to 'follow their passions' has Jessie, Mia and Holly wondering if passion is necessary to have a fulfilling career, or if it comes with practice.



Click HERE to submit a question or dilemma for discussion with Jessie, Holly and Mia on Mamamia Outloud's Daily Drop episodes.





CREDITS

Hosts: Jessie Stephens, Holly Wainwright and Mia Freedman

Producer: Sydney Pead

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at [email protected]

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.