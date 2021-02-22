The story everyone’s been talking about this week concerns singer Guy Sebastian and an unexpected apology. Somehow Guy has become the first person in Australia to enrage both the pro and anti-vaxx communities.



Plus, Chrissie Teigen wants you to know she’s sober. What does her recent post tell us about 'announcement culture'?



And, Scotland is the latest country to trial a four-day work week. So, is it really the future of work?

The End Bits:

Recommendations: Mia wants you to check out these Bon Maxie earring holders.

CREDITS

Hosts: Jessie Stephens, Holly Wainwright and Mia Freedman

Producer: Emma Gillespie

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at [email protected]

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Support the show: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mplus/

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.