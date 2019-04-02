You need three things in life. A nemesis, a mentor and an arch enemy. Why, you ask? Motivation. There was an article in The Atlantic this week titled “Get Yourself a Nemesis.” You can read it here, but basically, it says a nemesis can push you to do better. And Jessie agrees.

Plus are Australians lazy? Businesswoman Roxy Jacenko has given an interview this week saying pretty much that. But do you agree?

And, is Joe Biden creepy or just old? All this on Out Loud today...

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Jessie Stephens and Holly Wainwright.

Producers: Elissa Ratliff

