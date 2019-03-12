EXTRA: George Pell, Michael Jackon & The Whole Damned Thing

The world just watched Melbourne County Chief Judge, Peter Kidd as he sentenced pedophile George Pell to six years in prison for the sexual abuse of two young boys, with a non-parole period of three years and eight months.

Is that really enough for the pain this man has caused the victims and their loved ones?

Mia Freedman, Holly Wainwright, and Jessie Stephens walked straight into the studio after watching the sentence handed down via live stream.

This is a special bonus episode of the show and a regular ep will be dropped this afternoon.

If you have experienced sexual assault and are in need of support, please call 1800 RESPECT on 1800 737 732. Help is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also contact Bravehearts for counselling and support for survivors of sexual abuse on 1800 272 831, Lifeline for 24-hour crisis support and suicide prevention, or, if you’re the partner of a person who has experienced sexual assault, you can contact PartnerSPEAK on (03) 9018 7872 for peer support for non-offending partners.