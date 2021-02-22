The former partner of one of the NRL's biggest stars, Phoebe Burgess has unleashed on the toxic cover-up culture in code over the weekend, also criticising her ex-husband's recent TV "redemption story." But what else does Phoebe's story reveal about the how the sport handles a crisis?
Plus, how Adele's new song deals with one of the trickiest kinds of heart break, and the low-down on Lisa Wilkinson's realisation about who her real friends were after she was sacked by the Today Show.
