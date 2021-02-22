The former partner of one of the NRL's biggest stars, Phoebe Burgess has unleashed on the toxic cover-up culture in code over the weekend, also criticising her ex-husband's recent TV "redemption story." But what else does Phoebe's story reveal about the how the sport handles a crisis?



Plus, how Adele's new song deals with one of the trickiest kinds of heart break, and the low-down on Lisa Wilkinson's realisation about who her real friends were after she was sacked by the Today Show.



The End Bits:

Recommendations:

Mia wants you to read Love & Virtue

Listen to Mia's interview with Lisa here: https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/no-filter/lisa-wilkinson-part-one

Learn more about MPlus here

Follow us on Instagram @mamamiaoutloud

CREDITS

Hosts: Jessie Stephens, Holly Wainwright and Mia Freedman

Producers: Lize Ratliff, Sydney Pead, Leah Porges, Emmeline Peterson

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at [email protected]

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Support the show: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mplus/

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.