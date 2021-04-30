There's a story some of us haven't been able to look away from this week. Alex 'Shooter' Williamson is a 32-year-old Aussie comedian with a million TikTok fans and half a million Instagram followers. His ex-girlfriend has alleged some pretty horrible things about him this week, but it's his video rants in the aftermath of these accusations that have really set us off.

Plus, Languishing. It's not burnout. It's not depression. What is it, and why is everyone doing it?

And our Best and Worst of the week, including a certain politician with a new diagnosis, and a kick-arse female surfer…

THE END BITS

To learn more about MPlus and listen to the Daily Drop bonus episode of Mamamia Out Loud on Tuesdays and Thursdays, head to mamamia.com.au/mplus/

Recommendations: Mia thinks you should read Phosphorescence by Julia Baird



CREDITS

Hosts: Holly Wainwright, Mia Freedman and Jessie Stephens

Producer: Emma Gillespie

Executive Producer: Elissa Ratliff

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386



Via our email at [email protected]

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/



Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.