The Best Seller: Big Little Lies, Liane Moriarty

It's chick-lit, but not as you know it. Big Little Lies is a brilliant take on schoolyard scandals, kindergarten cliques, with a death thrown in for good measure. This New York Times best seller is being made into a TV series with HBO, and with good reason. It's a wolf in sheep's clothing: dark themes masked with a pace and lightness that belies it's depth. But did everyone love it? Or was it too far-fetched for some?

Show notes:

Your hosts are Monique Bowley and Jacqueline Lunn with Jo Abi.

Big Little Lies by Liane Moriarty is published by Penguin

Join the conversation on facebook

Tell us what you thought via twitter @mamamiapodcasts

Or email [email protected]

This show is part of the Mamamia Women’s Network