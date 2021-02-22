Get Me Pregnant is Mamamia's podcast that makes understanding assisted fertility easy. Consider this your no-BS guide!

What happens when you've always wanted to start a family, but you haven't found the right person to do it with?

Our guest today, Sorrell always knew she wanted to be a mum. But when 'Mr Right' failed to show up, she decided to take matters into her own hands.

Today, Sorrell has two beautiful children conceived through the help of assisted fertility. Sorrell joins host, Leigh Campbell to talk about what it's really like to do IVF alone, how she picked her donor and what advice she has for other women looking to start a family.

Plus, Dr Manuela Toledo stops by for Fact or Fiction. Manuela is going to help unpack some of the myths around sperm donors and having a baby alone.

SPECIAL THANKS

A huge thank you to Sorrell for coming on and sharing her family's story!

CREDITS

Host: Leigh Campbell

Guest: Dr. Manuela Toledo, Fertility Specialist, Tas IVF

Producers: Mikayla Floriano

Executive Producer: Madeline Joannou

Get Me Pregnant is a podcast by Mamamia made in partnership with IVF Australia, Melbourne IVF, Queensland Fertility Group and TasIVF.

Please note this podcast retells personal assisted fertility journeys. The information provided should not substitute medical advice. Talk to your doctor to decide what option is right for you.

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

