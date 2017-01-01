But Are You Happy?

Imagine stepping into the spotlight on a TV show, finding love, and then facing nationwide scrutiny—not for anything you did, but simply for how you look. Laura Byrne knows this all too well, and it's taken her years to reclaim her self-love.

Laura is a podcaster, an author, and a business owner, who entered Australian homes when she won The Bachelor in 2017, ending up with her now-husband, Matty J.

In this candid chat, Laura opens up about the relationship challenges and mum guilt that comes with being a working mother, the harsh impact of online criticism, and what she won't share on a podcast.

THE END BITS

Subscribe to Mamamia

Listen to last week's episode: Khanh Ong Isn't Happy & There's One Big Reason Why

If you want to learn more about Laura, read her book We Love Love. You can also listen to her on Life Uncut.

GET IN TOUCH:

Share your story, feedback, or dilemma! Send us a voice message or email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au

CREDITS:

Host: Clare Stephens

Guest: Laura Byrne

Producer: Tahli Blackman

Audio Producer: Scott Stronach

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.