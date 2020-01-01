But Are You Happy?

You might think Hollywood celebrities are happier than the rest of us, but are they really? Josh Thomas doesn’t think so.

Josh is a wildly funny and successful comedian, known for creating one of Australia’s best comedy dramas Please Like Me, which he wrote based on his own life.

In this chat, he talks about success, creativity, being diagnosed with autism and ADHD as an adult, and what living in Hollywood has taught him about happiness.

THE END BITS

Subscribe to Mamamia

Get tickets to see Josh Thomas on his Let's Tidy Up tour here.

GET IN TOUCH:

Share your story, feedback, or dilemma! Send us a voice message or email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au

CREDITS:

Host: Clare Stephens

Guest: Josh Thomas

Producer: Tahli Blackman

Audio Producer: Scott Stronach

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.