But Are You Happy?

You'd think the lead singer of one of the world's biggest bands would be extremely happy, right? But for Dave Bayley from Glass Animals happiness is fleeting.

Dave is at a point in his life where he's grappling with meaning and purpose, questioning whether his pursuit of music is ultimately selfish and trying to understand what success really means.

In this chat, he discusses how his career and life have changed since his song "Heatwaves" became the number one song around the world, and why creating art has always been more important to him than the fame and money that comes with it.

THE END BITS

Subscribe to Mamamia

Pre-order the new Glass Animals album I Love You So F***ing Much.

Listen to last week's episode: Angourie Rice On The Real-Life Mean Girls

GET IN TOUCH:

Share your story, feedback, or dilemma! Send us a voice message or email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au

CREDITS:

Host: Clare Stephens

Guest: Dave Bayley

Producer: Tahli Blackman

Audio Producer: Scott Stronach

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.