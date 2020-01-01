But Are You Happy?

Brooke Blurton is the perfect example of never really knowing what’s going on in someone’s life, when they look so happy and successful on the outside.

Brooke is a media personality, author and podcaster who you may know as the first Indigenous and bisexual Bachelorette.

In this chat, she opens up about processing trauma, balancing the pursuit of individual happiness with the struggles of her community, and the moment she found love on national TV and received news of a personal tragedy simultaneously.

The topics in this conversation may have impacted you. If you or someone you know needs support, call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or 1800 RESPECT.

If you want to hear more about Brooke's story, read her book Big Love.

