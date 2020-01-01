But Are You Happy?

When Australian actress Angourie Rice was cast in the starring role in the much-anticipated Mean Girls remake - she had no idea the backlash and personal criticism that would come her way.

Meanwhile, her mum, Kate, who was also an actress, had a very different time within the industry and has used her experience to ensure Angourie remains grounded and finds happiness.

In this chat, we speak to both Angourie and Kate about what it was like to grow up in the public eye, her fears of the industry, and if big Hollywood roles and fame make someone truly happy.

THE END BITS

Subscribe to Mamamia

Want to read Stuck Up & Stupid by Angourie & Kate Rice? You can buy the book here.

GET IN TOUCH:

Share your story, feedback, or dilemma! Send us a voice message or email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au

CREDITS:

Host: Clare Stephens

Guests: Angourie Rice & Kate Rice

Producer: Tahli Blackman

Audio Producer: Scott Stronach

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.