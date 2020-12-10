'I felt pure hatred for my husband.' When I came off the pill, my mind went to a dark place.

I woke up angry. I hadn’t even opened my eyes yet and I could feel the simmering tension beneath my skin.

"Morning," my husband said. I looked across and in that moment I hated him. Pure hatred.

This is the same man, just a few days earlier I had whispered “I love you” to, whilst massaging his hair. Now I wanted to kill him. To smother him with a pillow. To never see him again.

I didn’t even answer. I just rolled over and checked the date on my phone. I knew without having to look what week it was. It was my dark week.

The week in which I disappear. Where I became a shadow. Black and empty.

I reluctantly pulled myself out of bed and began the monotonous morning routine.

"I’m so sick of ham, I want chicken," my eldest daughter complained while I packed lunchboxes. This comment was enough to make me want to cry

“Yeah well I want to be in bed,” I thought trying to blink away the oncoming tears. Instead I yelled.

My children were startled. I don’t yell. I’m far from perfect but I’m not someone who raises their voice. I’m patient and calm. I love to make up silly songs while I make breakfast. Like Mary Poppins.

I’m also usually an annoyingly chipper morning person.

I dropped them off at school and sighed. It was a loaded exhale.

“You are a terrible person and a terrible mother,” I thought. I went home and instead of working, I went to bed.

I drew the curtains to block the sunlight. I felt it was mocking me. I wanted darkness. For the outside to match my insides. I slept. I slept to escape my mind.

I know what you must be thinking reading this.