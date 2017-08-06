Critics say they're 'concerned' that overweight women walked the runway. They're lying.

Late last month, a glorious thing happened on a catwalk in Miami.

Women of various shapes and ethnicities modelled swimsuits that ranged in size from a two to a 20, for the Sports Illustrated 2018 runway show. Sports Illustrated famously publish an annual swimsuit issue where the most slim and famous supermodels in the world pose in glamorous locations. Elle Macpherson, Tyra Banks, Kate Upton and Lily Aldridge have all appeared on the cover.

At the show in Miami, nobody was expecting anyone larger than an American size zero to walk the runway.

So when the “curvy girls” came out, the editor of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit said, “the crowd lost their minds”.

“I think they were shocked because you don’t typically see that at fashion week … especially at swim fashion week,” MJ Day (who is herself plus-size) told the New York Post. “Some people [in the audience] were moved to tears because they saw themselves represented on the runway, which they never thought they would.”

When you watch footage of the 12 minute show, the sense of gratitude from the audience is palpable. Their applause says, “Thank you for seeing us”. In front of them are a variety of women, just like you or I.

These women radiate confidence, regardless of whether or not their size is perpetually prefaced by the word ‘plus’.

But it wasn’t long before moral panic swiftly descended upon their parade. Because of course it did.

You see, according to a number of social commentators, what Sports Illustrated did was awfully irresponsible.

Apparently, looking at these beautiful, healthy, confident women in swimwear will make us all fat. And fat obviously means obese and obese means unhealthy and unhealthy means dead soon, so these women – and photos of them – should be removed from the public eye immediately.