Everyone is talking about Adele's 'new body'. I live in her old one.

Adele losing weight makes me sad; there, I said it. I know that statement alone probably makes me a bad feminist, but it’s how I feel.

Of course, women should be able to do whatever they want with their bodies, and we shouldn’t be commenting on it, but at the same time we can’t ignore what happens when a woman who lives her life in the public eye loses a lot of weight.

It kicks off a never-ending fat phobic conversation and frankly as a plus-size woman, I can’t ignore how it makes me feel, and I can’t pretend that I don’t find it exhausting and triggering.

It’s really not about Adele at all.

It’s about all the Adeles, all the women that come into the public eye a certain size and shrink over time and are applauded for it.

Rebel Wilson, Jennifer Hudson, the list goes on. Honestly, I don’t care how much Adele weighs or doesn’t weigh, but the stories and conversations ignited by her weight loss - they get under my skin and remind me why I still struggle to feel good about myself.

They all enforce the same thing - that being thinner makes you sexier, prettier, more desirable and just plain better.

While Adele is being praised left, right and centre for her ‘new’ body, I’m still living in one that looks a lot like her ‘old’ body.

Of course, It wouldn’t have mattered what Adele did or didn’t do or say about her weight loss, it was always going to be discussed, even the fact that it shouldn’t be addressed would be discussed.

Now, when you google Adele’s name, you are no longer just met with her incredible music.

Instead, you are also bombarded by various articles that offer diets and workout plans so you can get Adele’s new body.

The implication is clear that no one wanted her old body, and really how is that meant to make the rest of us, walking around with her old body type, feel?