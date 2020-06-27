ROADTEST: 'I'm a size 24, and I trialled 9 plus-size winter bottoms for every occasion.'

Can you feel it too? The change of the seasons; the icy chill in the air... Winter is definitely here. I don’t know about you but after three months in isolation I have gained a little weight and the shape of my body has changed, so last winter’s clothes don’t fit like they used to. All the more reason to go shopping, right?

SO, I am here to help hook you up with the season’s must have winter outfits. My take home message: plus size options do not have to be boring or depressing, and there's so much more than just jeans out there.

I've searched high and low to bring you bright, colourful and versatile pieces that you can mix and match to make your wardrobe as fun, sexy and warm as you like (all in plus sizes of course.) Sizes vary from store to store so don’t get hung up on the size on the tag; wear what feels comfortable for you.

I’ve rated the cost of these clothes using dollar signs, ranging from $ for cheap, to $$$ for exxy. And I've sorted them by brand for easy reference!

Hope and Harvest

The little known jewel of Australian plus size fashion, Hope and Harvest is designed and predominantly made in Australia.

Catering for sizes 12-26, the thing that sets Hope and Harvest apart from the rest is that these clothes are made for plus size bodies, they’re reinforced in the right places and so comfortable.

I ordered from this brand not knowing what the sizing was like or the fit, and I was so happy to see accurate and consistent sizing throughout each of the pieces. My favourite thing about these pieces, though, are the patterns. They’re fun and engaging but still subtle enough if you’re not into loud colours.

My first winter fashion tip: Wear pants other than jeans. There are so many options out there so experiment with colours, textures and cuts. My top pick is definitely the Stasis tights. They're individually sewn by the designer in Australia and the fit is next-level. To style: pair with combat boots and feel your bad-ass self.