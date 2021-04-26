6 Aussie made, plant based kids’ products to add to your bath time routine.

Me (to my toddler): "Quick Arlo, I think there's a crocodile in the bath tub."
My 2 year old Arlo: "Yay mummy bubble bath!!"
The days can be long looking after a toddler and a baby so I need bath time to be easy and fun, thank goodness for the OC Naturals Kids range. Arlo loves a bath or shower which often ends up taking an hour and ending in tears when it's time to hop out.
OC Naturals Kids products have been amazing. Arlo is obsessed and he really enjoys bath time, it has become quite the fun experience. We now save so much time as he is happy to hop out after splashing around which enables me to get the kids into bed faster and with minimal fuss. With two young boys I really appreciate the opportunity to have a little more time to unwind and relax before I head to bed.
Arlo absolutely loves the crocodile, unicorn and bee characters on the bottles which makes bath time for a two year old fun when I let him choose which bottle he wants to use.