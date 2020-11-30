'It’s their schedule, you're just driving.' 5 things I've learned about days out with a toddler.

Toddlers are funny creatures. Unlike the fragile, still (oh how I miss the immobility!), little squishballs newborns are, toddlers are rambunctious, busy little beings. They’re always going places.

I totally took for granted the lazy days spent in the living room - actually sometimes days on end - with a newborn who was happy with any surroundings just so long as mum was there.

Not toddlers. They've played with all the toys at home and are sick of the four walls of the lounge room. They want to go out and explore the world! And they let you know that in no uncertain terms by bringing you their shoes (and your shoes) every 30 seconds and by pointing at the front door.

So, here are my tips for a relatively successful day out and about with a toddler. Most of these came to mind while I was road-testing the new Honda CR-V with a toddler on board (as seen spitting out food in the conversation mirror. Normal behaviour.)

I got him to sit still in front of the car for exactly 0.37 seconds. Image: Leigh Campbell.

It’s their schedule, you’re just driving.

Or so you like them to think.

In my limited experience (with one small boy), toddlers do not like to be kept waiting. Think of them like your cranky boss at work, except they're only a metre tall and speak in gibberish half the time.

If we’ve got several stops to make while out and about I’ve found the day runs most smoothly if there’s an element for the toddler to enjoy at regular intervals.