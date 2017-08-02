Introducing the 'Plandid': The photo taking over your Instagram feed.

There is a new photo littering your news feed that is, I’m going to come right out and say it, a lie.
It’s the guy looking out into the distance on a beachfront in Bali, with his muscles mysteriously flexed even though it appears the photo was taken with no warning.
It’s the woman eating brunch, trying to mind her own business, but also reading a very thick, very important book about entrepreneurship.
It’s the Instagram-famous-model, laughing in a bubble bath with TWO OTHER PEOPLE and an inconspicuous bottle of Verve just in-shot.
It’s the photo that leaves you asking one overwhelming question; Who… who took that picture?