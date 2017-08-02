Introducing the 'Plandid': The photo taking over your Instagram feed.

There is a new photo littering your news feed that is, I’m going to come right out and say it, a lie.

It’s the guy looking out into the distance on a beachfront in Bali, with his muscles mysteriously flexed even though it appears the photo was taken with no warning.

Island hopping A post shared by Jake Wall (@jakewwall) on Aug 30, 2014 at 5:44am PDT

It’s the woman eating brunch, trying to mind her own business, but also reading a very thick, very important book about entrepreneurship.

It’s the Instagram-famous-model, laughing in a bubble bath with TWO OTHER PEOPLE and an inconspicuous bottle of Verve just in-shot.

It’s the photo that leaves you asking one overwhelming question; Who… who took that picture?