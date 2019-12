Pippa Middleton’s wedding might have been the stuff of fairy tales, but her wedding band was simple.

The understated Welsh gold ring sits below the 3.5-carat asscher cut diamond ring she was given by her now husband, James Matthews.

Diamond experts say the 33-year-old's engagement ring was worth over £200,000 (around $350,000 AUD).

However, the simple wedding band is very similar to her royal sister Kate Middleton's wedding ring.