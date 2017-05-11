The wedding request that means guests have to fork out double.

Anyway, there's also buzz on Twitter, that may of may not be traced back to the Daily Mail's Richard Eden, that guests at the wedding also have to bring two outfits... one for the ceremony and one for the reception.

Because finding an outfit for a wedding is a total snap and everyone has a bottomless bank account. Obviously.

Guests at #pippamiddleton's wedding have been asked to take second outfit for reception. Is this a trend? Sounds like a bore to me — Richard Eden (@richardaeden) May 9, 2017

While, in fact, attendees at the Middleton/Matthews marriage likely do have bottomless bank accounts, they may not be the only ones affected by this troubling new trend.

Now, we know it's not uncommon for brides to do a costume change on their big day (Solange Knowles rocked no less than three custom-made jumpsuits; Chrissie Teigen and Anna Camp also wore more than one dress) but asking guests to do the same might be a tad... expensive?

Especially when you consider the other apparently unspoken rule of wedding-going, which is that you can't wear the same thing twice, lest you commit the ultimate fashion faux-pas.

Josh Britt talks us through a pet wedding, aka a wedding trend we can actually get behind (post continues...):

In a world of "wishing wells" and single-wear gowns, it does seem a little much to ask wedding guests to fork out double on clothes for someone else's special day but then again this is only a rumour.

Best not to panic. (*panics*)

What's the strangest wedding request you've ever heard?