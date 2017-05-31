Sydneysiders, we have some news for you: if you walk past someone today who looks remarkably like Pippa Middleton, it probably is Pippa Middleton.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, the royal sister-in-law was spotted at the foot of the Harbour Bridge with husband James Matthews – and a mystery figure believed to be a personal trainer – on Wednesday morning.

She’s only been in the country for a matter of hours, but the 33-year-old has already eaten one of our national symbols.

According to the Daily Mail, Pippa and James had a seven-course meal at an exclusive restaurant accessible by seaplane, which sounds like a date right out of The Bachelor playbook.

The degustation, which costs $140 a head, included a serving of kangaroo tartare, which is fancy restaurant-speak for raw kangaroo.

It seems the Harbour city is the latest stop on the newlywed couple's honeymoon - it's believed they arrived on a flight from New Zealand, having previously been in French Polynesia earlier this week.

However, there could be another reason for the visit that has nothing at all to do with their wedding.

Pippa's brother-in-law Prince Harry will arrive in Sydney in a matter of days to celebrate the city hosting the Invictus Games, which he founded, next year.

Of course, the prince has been to Sydney before (his most recent visit was two years ago) so he can probably show the newlyweds some of the sights.

In case you've forgotten - which would be an impressive feat given how much media coverage the event generated - Pippa and James wed almost a fortnight ago.

