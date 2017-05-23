Inside Pippa Middleton's incredible (and expensive) private honeymoon island.

Less than 48 hours after tying the knot with hedge fund manager James Matthews in a wedding that is rumoured to have cost upwards of AU$2 million, the newlyweds have been spotted jetting off for an equally lavish honeymoon.

Pippa and her new husband were spotted at a Los Angeles airport, and are believed to be heading to a luxurious, private island in French Polynesia.

The Daily Mail reports the pair will be spending their honeymoon on an island once owned by film great Marlon Brando, called Tetiaroa.

The island now houses a resort, named The Brando, where famous guests like former US President Barack Obama, Leonardo DiCaprio and Barbara Streisand have all stayed.